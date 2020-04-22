Five more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 95

Five more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 95PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 11:05 IST
Five more patients succumbedto coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the stateto 95, a health department official said on Wednesday
Four of the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, whileone person from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat, principalsecretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said
The 21-year-old victim from Valsad was also sufferingfrom brain tumour, she said.
