Five more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 95

Five more patients succumbedto coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the stateto 95, a health department official said on Wednesday

Four of the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, whileone person from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat, principalsecretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said

The 21-year-old victim from Valsad was also sufferingfrom brain tumour, she said.

