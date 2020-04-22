94 new COVID-19 cases in Guj; state tally jumps to 2,272

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,272 after 94 more people tested positive for it in the state on Wednesday, a health department official said. Ahmedabad reported 61 new cases, Surat-17, Vadodara- eight, Aravalli-five, Botad- two and Rajkot- one, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The state has so far reported 2,272 coronavirus positive cases and 95 deaths. Till now, 144 people have been discharged after recovery. There are total 2,033 active cases. Of these, 13 patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of 2,020 is stable, the official said.

The state government has so far tested 37,059 samples, including 2,516 in the last 24 hours, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.