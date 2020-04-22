Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iceland introduces aid package 2.0 to help firms and families

Reuters | Reykjavík | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:38 IST
Iceland introduces aid package 2.0 to help firms and families
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Iceland will inject an additional $420 million into the economy with a package of measures to help smaller businesses and vulnerable groups recover from the coronavirus lockdown, the government said late on Tuesday. Iceland, which has had success in curbing the spread of the coronavirus through a rigorous testing and tracing strategy, announced last week it would begin lifting lockdown measures in early May as the outbreak showed clear signs of slowing.

In the second tranche of government aid, following a $1.6 billion aid package in early March, Iceland's government said it would provide extra help to job seekers, students and vulnerable groups in society. "Today's announcement reflects our priorities to protect jobs, embrace our people and look to the future," Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said in a statement.

A summer school term would be established for students in upper secondary schools and universities and around 3,000 temporary summer jobs would be created. Workers in the health sector would be extraordinarily compensated with a one-off bonus for working on the front-line against the virus, and private media organizations would be offered help in order to "support pluralism and diversity", the government said.

On the business side, companies that have had to halt operations would be compensated, the government said, while smaller businesses would be offered immediate supports loans. Iceland's central bank has cut its benchmark rate twice since the coronavirus outbreak and initiated an asset purchase program to accommodate an increase in bond issuance to fund state aid.

So far, Iceland has had 1,778 confirmed infections after testing close to 44,000 people and only 10 deaths among people diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to data from authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

New biosensor may quickly detect novel coronavirus, say scientists

Swiss scientists have developed an optical biosensor that they say can quickly and reliably detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The sensor developed by researchers, including those from ETH Zurich in Switzerland, will not nec...

2,156 coronavirus cases in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday that there are a total 2,156 coronavirus cases in the national capital including 611 who have recovered from the disease. As of today, there are a total of 2156 positive cases in Delhi, 75 o...

Early coronavirus test used on UK health workers was not effective -minister

Some of the early tests used to check whether British health workers had the coronavirus were inffective, junior health minister Helen Whately said on Wednesday.Asked about a report in the Telegraph newspaper that tests used on thousands of...

'Cloud brightening' experiment may help cool Great Barrier Reef

Researchers trying to save the Great Barrier Reef are attempting to cool the unusually warm sea temperatures using cloud brightening, a geo-engineering technique designed to reflect more of the suns rays away from the Earth. The team are sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020