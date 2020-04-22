Left Menu
Spain aims to phase out coronavirus lockdown in second half of May

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:56 IST
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday his government plans to begin winding down the coronavirus lockdown measures in the second half of May.

Restrictions will be eased slowly and gradually to ensure safety, Sanchez said at a parliamentary session where he will ask lawmakers to extend Spain's state of emergency until May 9.

The lockdown was first enforced in Spain on March 14.

