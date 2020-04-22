Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru dentist hailed for saving life of migrant worker, child

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:44 IST
Bengaluru dentist hailed for saving life of migrant worker, child

A dentist in Bengaluru has suddenly become the toast of the town for not only saving a migrant woman labourer, who delivered her child on a pavement here, but also reviving her new born. Though the incident occurred on April 14 morning, it came to light only recently with social media users showering praises on Ramya Himanish, who runs a dental clinic in Dodda Bommasandra.

The migrant labourer Shanti from North India had walked seven kilometres looking for a hospital and when she could not find one, she delivered the baby, as she went into labour, on the pavement next to the clinic, which had not opened by then. As the child did not respond, the husband wrapped it with a newspaper assuming it had died.

The dentist noticed the woman lying on the pedestrian platform, bleeding and immediately took her to the clinic. "When I went there, I saw the woman bleeding. I brought her inside and provided treatment. Then I checked the baby.

After the resuscication process, the child came to life," Dr Himanish told PTI. Later, the doctor called an ambulance and sent the woman with the newborn to a government hospital for further treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Brent slumps to 1999 lows, stocks clamber higher

Stormy oil markets sent Brent prices crashing to their lowest since 1999 on Wednesday, though a stabilisation of some petrocurrencies and a bounce in European stocks gave investors something buoyant to cling to. The wildest trading in oil m...

Silver linings: China air improves after coronavirus lockdowns, but smog seen returning

Air and water quality in China and elsewhere have improved dramatically after coronavirus lockdowns cut traffic and forced polluting factories to close. But on the 50th annual Earth Day, an event intended to show support for protecting the ...

'Suffering, gasping': experts warn of oxygen shortages in poorer virus-threatened nations

As the coronavirus pandemic bears down on vulnerable nations in Africa and South Asia, experts say there are only weeks to help fill chronic shortages of what medics need to help people breathe. Not ventilators, but oxygen itself.Medical ox...

Gurugram administration permits Maruti Suzuki to operate Manesar plant on a single shift basis

The Haryana government on Wednesday granted permission to Maruti Suzuki India MSI to restart its Manesar-based manufacturing facility, but the company said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020