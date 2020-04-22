Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monks in masks: Thai Buddhist novices study with social distancing

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:20 IST
Monks in masks: Thai Buddhist novices study with social distancing

The coronavirus crisis has prompted the closing of schools and universities around the world, but at a Buddhist temple in Thailand's capital, young novices in masks are pressing on with their studies while observing social distancing.

About 60 student monks, some of them elementary school age, wear face shields and cloth masks - some matching their saffron-colour robes - as they attend lessons at Wat Molilokayaram, a temple in Bangkok. The novices live at the temple, so its abbot saw no reason to discontinue their study of the ancient scriptural language of Pali because of the virus, which has seen all government schools closed for weeks.

Instead, the temple has set desks no less than 2 metres (6.56 ft) apart to try to prevent any spread of the virus. "We check temperatures of all monks and novices every morning," said the abbot, who uses the monastic name Phra Theppariyattimolee.

"Monks and novices are required to wear face masks when they have activities outside their living quarters ... This is to protect all involved." The temple is now closed to the usual Thai practice of monks receiving alms of food from the public. Instead, food is cooked inside the temple and distributed to everyone, the abbot said.

Buddhism is practised by more than 90 percent of Thailand's population, and temples were education centres for centuries before the introduction of state-run schools. Temple-based schools like that at Wat Molilokayaram continue to offer specialised religious instruction for would-be monks.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths from the new coronavirus that globally has infected 2.5 million people and killed more than 175,000 since first appearing in China. (Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Teams turn to virtual NFL Draft parties amid coronavirus outbreak

The NFL Draft usually brings fans together in hopes their team can land a blue-chip prospect but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered those plans this week and fans are instead ready to party in a virtual format.The NFL Draft, typically a...

T20 WC will lose charm if held behind closed doors: Imam-Ul-Haq

Pakistans opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that if the upcoming T20 World Cup happens behind closed doors, then the tournament would end up losing its charm. Playing cricket without crowds would look odd. If T20 World Cup takes...

S Africa minister fined over lockdown lunch visit

South Africas communications minister has paid an admission of guilt fine for lunch at a friends house during the lockdown, the national prosecuting authority said Wednesday. Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-A...

Iran says it will fare better than others after oil crash amid battered economy

Iran will not suffer as much as other countries from the oil price plunge as it is less reliant on crude exports, its president said on Wednesday, with the state budget depending far less than before on oil revenue due to U.S. sanctions. Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020