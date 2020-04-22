Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Cured of COVID-19, nurse gears up to serve again

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:36 IST
Maha: Cured of COVID-19, nurse gears up to serve again

A male nurse, who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, is now gearing up to the fight the pandemic again, following recovery. The nurse, who had tested positive for the virus in the first week of April, underwent treatment at the civil hospital here and is now quarantined as a precautionary measure.

"I was a little nervous when I tested positive, but now I am using this time to prepare myself to serve people," he said. Having completed 12 years in the profession, the nurse was deployed in the casualty unit of the GMCH, when he contracted the infection.

"The casualty unit is the first place where all kinds of patients are treated, so it is possible that I may have contracted the infection there," he said, adding that all necessary protective gear was made available to the staff. "I was first treated for viral fever for a day, but my swab sample was collected immediately, following which I tested positive for the infection," he said.

At least 10 of his family members were tested for the virus, but thankfully their reports came out negative, he said. Despite the tough treatment protocol, the 39-year-old said he was all set to get back to work after the 14-day quarantine period gets over.

"I will work with renewed energy, irrespective of where I am posted. I am not scared of anything anymore," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran tests for COVID-19; total cases cross 10,000 mark

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, days after meeting a well-known philanthropist who was diagnosed positive for the COVID-19 infection, according to a media report. A team of doctors...

Tantrums over? Spain to let children out, aiming for lockdown ease

Relieved Spanish parents welcomed on Wednesday a decision allowing children out on short walks for the first time in more than a month as the government contemplated a broader easing of one of the worlds strictest coronavirus lockdowns next...

Singapore reports 1,016 more coronavirus cases, 12th death

Singapores health ministry on Wednesday confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total infections in the Southeast Asian island nation to 10,141.It also reported its twelfth death, an 84-year-old female and a Singa...

Canada's confirmed coronavirus deaths rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8 to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.In a statement posted shortly after 1100 eastern time 1500 GMT, it sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020