Maha: Cured of COVID-19, nurse gears up to serve again

A male nurse, who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, is now gearing up to the fight the pandemic again, following recovery. The nurse, who had tested positive for the virus in the first week of April, underwent treatment at the civil hospital here and is now quarantined as a precautionary measure.

"I was a little nervous when I tested positive, but now I am using this time to prepare myself to serve people," he said. Having completed 12 years in the profession, the nurse was deployed in the casualty unit of the GMCH, when he contracted the infection.

"The casualty unit is the first place where all kinds of patients are treated, so it is possible that I may have contracted the infection there," he said, adding that all necessary protective gear was made available to the staff. "I was first treated for viral fever for a day, but my swab sample was collected immediately, following which I tested positive for the infection," he said.

At least 10 of his family members were tested for the virus, but thankfully their reports came out negative, he said. Despite the tough treatment protocol, the 39-year-old said he was all set to get back to work after the 14-day quarantine period gets over.

"I will work with renewed energy, irrespective of where I am posted. I am not scared of anything anymore," he added..

