Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Sao Paulo state to gradually reopen economy on May 11

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 01:09 IST
Brazil's Sao Paulo state to gradually reopen economy on May 11

Brazil's Sao Paulo state plans to gradually reopen its economy in a "safe" way starting on May 11 by relaxing some social distancing measures put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Doria told a news conference, statewide quarantine rules will remain in place in Sao Paulo, which is the country's financial hub, most populated state and epicenter of Brazil's coronavirus outbreak. The state's death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, is expected to reach 3,000 by May 3, according to state Health Secretary José Henrique Germann.

Brazil's Health Ministry said on Wednesday the country had 45,747 COVID-19 cases and 2,906 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US Senate's McConnell says to assess impact on debt before considering helping states

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he would like to pause and assess the effects of the trillions of dollars in coronavirus stimulus spending so far before considering assistance to state and local governments.B...

73 cops quarantined after five Moradabad violence accused test positive for COVID-19

As many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura stone-pelting incident here last week were quarantined on Wednesday after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police ...

Faithfull released from hospital after battling COVID-19

English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from a London hospital after being treated for coronavirus. The announcement, posted to Faithfulls social media accounts Wednesday, said the 73-year-old was released after bei...

Red Sox lose draft pick, staffer suspended for 2018 sign stealing

The Boston Red Sox will forfeit this years second-round draft pick due to a pattern of sign-stealing during the 2018 season, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. MLB also suspended replay operator J.T. Watkins for one year after deter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020