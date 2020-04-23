Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Just another patient": NZ nurse tells of treating British PM for virus

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:42 IST
"Just another patient": NZ nurse tells of treating British PM for virus

A New Zealand nurse who treated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he was in hospital with the coronavirus said she saw the world leader as "just another patient" and that she thought he was joking when he singled her out for praise. Jenny McGee, who has worked for the National Health Service since 2010, told a New Zealand television station that she was unfazed by the task of caring for Johnson, who received the same care as any other patient and "absolutely needed to be there".

"There was a lot of media interest about him being in hospital and, to be honest, that was the toughest," McGee told TVNZ in an interview which aired on Thursday, her first public remarks since the episode. "As a unit, he was just another patient we were trying to do our best for, so it was business as usual. It was just another day at the office," McGee added.

Johnson, 55, was taken to Guys and St Thomas' hospital on April 5 after his symptoms for COVID-19 worsened and he was moved into intensive care the following day, remaining there until April 9. On being discharged on April 12, Johnson said in a video message, "the NHS saved my life, no question". He named and thanked the nurses who had cared for him, including "Jenny from New Zealand".

When Johnson sent that public message, McGee said in the interview, she was getting ready for her nightshift and a friend texted her the update. "My first reaction was that it was a joke," she said.

As McGee carried out intensive care duties, she and said she and the prime minister "spent a lot of time together and we talked away about NZ", particularly about her home city of Invercargill, which she said he took an interest in. After shifts caring for the British leader, she said she would get in her car and "hear things about Boris Johnson on the news that was very surreal because I thought 'wow, I've been looking after him'".

"But I really wasn't fazed by looking after Boris Johnson," she added. Johnson wasn't the only national leader to congratulate McGee, who acknowledged she took longer than planned to respond to a message from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying "it's very surreal to have a message from Jacinda. She's a hero of mine."

Once the nurse did respond to the New Zealand leader, the two shared "a little bit of banter which again was surreal, (and) a couple of emojis". (Writing by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-McCullum says T20 World Cup could be moved to early 2021

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum thinks this years Twenty20 World Cup is unlikely to go ahead as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could be moved to early 2021 with the Indian Premier League IPL taking the October-November...

Startup Réseau Goes LIVE With its AI Summit

Virtual AI Summit to take place on 24th and 30th April Top speakers from various countries expected to participate A fully online live-streamed event over 2 days will bring together over 50 speakers, across 23 sessions and 15-hours of L...

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law: Officials.

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law Officials....

Severe storms, tornado kill at least six in Oklahoma and Texas

Severe storms and a tornado swept through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, officials said on Thursday. Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a tornado touched down in Onal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020