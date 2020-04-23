Tajik leader urges farmers to delay Ramadan fast

Tajik leader urges farmers to delay Ramadan fastReuters | Dushanbe | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:50 IST
Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon urged local farmers on Thursday to delay fasting for Ramadan so they can stay healthy and productive during the coronavirus pandemic. Muslims around the world fast during day throughout the month of Ramadan, which begins on Thursday this year. Those who can't fast because they're ill are allowed to catch up later in the year.
Tajikistan has reported no coronavirus cases, but it has closed its borders and taken other steps to keep Covid-19 from spreading. That includes closing mosques. In an address to Muslims, who make up the vast majority of the Tajik population, Rakhmon said that ensuring public health and food security was a valid reason to put off fasting.
"I urge everyone working in the fields ... in the name of their health and that of their families, ensuring their households' welfare, to use this dispensation and delay the fast until a more favourable time," Rakhmon said. The former Soviet republic of 9 million has asked the International Monetary Fund and other donors for emergency aid to offset the impact of global recession on its economy.
Tajikistan imports some key food, such as wheat, and one of its suppliers, Kazakhstan, has already introduced quotas to limit exports. Tajikistan is also likely to have much less hard currency to pay for imports, because Tajiks working in Russia are sending less money home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslims
- Tajik
- Kazakhstan
- Russia
- International Monetary Fund
- Soviet
ALSO READ
Aligarh chief mufti asks Muslims not to visit graveyards, mosques on Shab-e Barat
Darul Uloom asks Muslims to abide by Shariah, follow lockdown restrictions
Do not violate lockdown on Shab-e-Baraat, Imam Umer Ilyasi urges Muslims
COVID-19: DMC alleges targeting of Muslims, seeks report from Delhi Police
Lockdown: Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour