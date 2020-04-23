Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's itinerant wastepickers lose livelihood in lockdown

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:30 IST
S.Africa's itinerant wastepickers lose livelihood in lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

They perform one of South Africa's most important services, collecting recyclables that would otherwise swell the country's rubbish dumps and burden municipal trash collection, but the coronavirus lockdown has left thousands of waste pickers jobless. The shutdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa that began on March 20, and was extended until April 30, is among the toughest in the world. It bans anyone apart from essential workers leaving their homes except to buy food or medicine.

Yet although municipal rubbish collectors were classified as essential workers, authorities excluded itinerant waste pickers who ply the streets of Johannesburg pulling heavy carts laden with more than three-quarters of the city's total recycling. For the past decade, 55-year old grandmother Abigail Kubheka has been rising at 3 a.m. every morning in her house in the township of Soweto. She walks some 10 kilometers a day to scavenge for recyclable trash and load it onto her cart.

"If you leave much later, you'll get nothing," she told Reuters at a Soweto yard where other waste pickers with whom she works sorted plastic from glass bottles and aluminum cans. Even when she goes to church on Sunday, she carries a waste bag to scoop up any promising items on the way back. Besides doing wonders for her fitness, her activities have enabled her to feed, clothe and educate three children -- one is now at university -- and support two grandchildren.

But with the lockdown, everything dried up. "People think waste pickers are low down, but I find it good. I'm healthy and I'm free," she said. "Now I'm just sitting at home because we can't work."

A spokesman for the environment ministry did not respond to a request for comment. A 2016 report by South Africa's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) estimated there were up to 90,000 waste pickers in the country, which is notorious for having the world's worst extremes of wealth and poverty.

The same report said they collect 80-90% of the paper and packaging that South Africa recycles, saving municipal authorities 750 million rands ($39.54 million) in one year. Another report by South Africa's plastic industry body put its recycling of plastics at 46% in 2018, compared with just 31% across Europe, thanks largely to the waste pickers' efforts.

Waste picking also fills stomachs in a country with 30 percent unemployment and large families often depending on a single breadwinner. Adelina Nkopane, who works with Kubheka, was pulling in 1,000 rands a week -- a good wage in South Africa. "Since the lockdown, I don't have money to buy food or pay my rent. My husband is not working and I never manage to keep the money for more than a few days. It's a disaster," she said, before stuffing a sack full of plastic drink bottles.

Instead, she has been queuing up for government food handouts. "If they can just allow us to work and we respect the rules and they gave us masks, we could be very happy," she said. ($1 = 18.9697 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

CRPF unit in LWE-hit Gadchiroli prepares masks for locals from hundreds of new vests

An anti-Naxal CRPF unit in Maharashtras Gadchiroli has used hundreds of fresh cotton vests to prepare nearly 2,500 face masks for locals to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the area. The 191st battalion of the Central Reserve P...

80 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 893

80 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 893, informed state Health Department on Thursday.Out of the total COVID-19 cases i...

Rugby-Australian rugby union chief Castle resigns

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has resigned, saying she believed the board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. I love rugby on every level and I will always love t...

Australia to pursue coronavirus investigation at World Health Assembly

Australia will push for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic at next months annual meeting of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization WHO, its prime minister said on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020