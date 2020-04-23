Left Menu
Hungary eyes easing restrictions to allow economy to restart after May 3

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:43 IST
Hungary will decide next week on the future of lockdown measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Current lockdown rules will be in effect until May 3, and a new set of rules will be needed after that date to gradually allow the economy to go back to normal, Gergely Gulyas said.

The new set of restrictions after May 3 will ensure that those who are the most endangered by the virus are protected and economic activity can be re-started, he added.

