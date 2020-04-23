Left Menu
Development News Edition

OFB planning to set up PPE testing facilities in Bengal, Maharashtra

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:59 IST
OFB planning to set up PPE testing facilities in Bengal, Maharashtra

As part of its efforts to ramp up the fight against COVID-19, the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is planning to set up two more facilities for testing personal protective equipment (PPE) -- one at Ishapore near Kolkata and the other at Ambernath, on the outskirts of Mumbai -- an official said here on Thursday. The two new facilities, along with five others set up earlier this month in other parts of the country, will give an impetus to indigenous manufacturing of the coveralls, he said.

The OFB, within the span of a fortnight, had conceptualised, designed and produced a machine to administer the test on PPEs and obtained accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), its spokesperson Uddipon Mukherjee said. Subsequently, two testing units were put in place at the Small Arms Factory in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi, a neighbourhood of Chennai, on April 11.

Almost a week later, on April 17, three other facilities received accreditation from NABL for PPE testing -- Ordnance Factory Muradnagar at Ghaziabad in UP, Ordnance Equipment Factory at Hazratpur in Firozabad and the Ordnance Factory, Kanpur, he said. "Two more facilities have been planned - one at Ordnance Factory Ambernath near Mumbai and the other at Ishapore near Kolkata so as to provide a pan-India network for testing the fabric used for manufacturing of coveralls," Mukherjee said.

Coveralls are used by healthcare workers while attending to COVID-19 patients, he said, adding the fabric has to be totally impermeable to blood and other bodily fluids in conformity with American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) standards. The fabric is subjected to a blood resistance test at predetermined pressures for specific periods of time to ascertain its impermeability.

Before the pandemic came to pass in the country, the facility to administer this test was only available with the South Indian Textile Research Association (SITRA) at Coimbatore and with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Gwalior..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fears for Uganda's zoo animals as cash dwindles in coronavirus lockdown

Nyakato, an orphaned baby elephant at a conservation centre in Uganda, wants to play. She flaps her small ears while poking her trunk through the fence towards her keeper.For now, her biggest problem is loneliness. But soon it may be food -...

Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if threaten Iran's interests in Gulf

Iran will destroy U.S. warships if Tehrans security is threatened in the Gulf, head of Irans elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami told state TV on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran over harassment of U.S. ...

U.S. House to pass nearly $500 million more in coronavirus relief

Hundreds of members of the U.S. House of Representatives will gather in Washington on Thursday to pass a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill, bringing the unprecedented total of funds approved for the crisis to nearly 3 trillion.The measure...

CRPF unit in LWE-hit Gadchiroli prepares masks for locals from hundreds of new vests

An anti-Naxal CRPF unit in Maharashtras Gadchiroli has used hundreds of fresh cotton vests to prepare nearly 2,500 face masks for locals to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the area. The 191st battalion of the Central Reserve P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020