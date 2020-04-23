Left Menu
Development News Edition

6-month-old Phagwara girl detected with coronavirus dies at Chandigarh's PGIMER

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:37 IST
6-month-old Phagwara girl detected with coronavirus dies at Chandigarh's PGIMER

A six-month-old Phagwara girl who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Chandigarh's PGIMER on Thursday. The girl was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for a corrective heart surgery.

The girl, who was on a ventilator support, had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. She had a congenital heart defect, officials said.

A PGIMER spokesperson said died at 12.47 pm on Thursday.             She was first treated at Phagwara and then at a Ludhiana hospital. She was later referred to the PGIMER, officials said. She was admitted to the Advanced Paediatric Centre on April 9 but was later shifted to the COVID facility at Nehru Hospital Extension, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Time to stand together and beat this virus: Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar

Former Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar, who is currently serving in Haryana Police, on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis is the time to stand together and defeat COVID-19. When I used to play, my strategy for my opponent was different, I plan...

India pushes lending, asks banks for daily reports - sources

Indias government has redoubled efforts to push state-run banks to boost lending and it has demanded that lenders submit a daily report detailing the volume and scale of loans sanctioned, according to industry sources and documents were see...

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI)

Mumbai, Apr 23 PTI OIL SEEDS per 100 Kgs Gr. Kernel 6750.00 Gr. Bolds 6070 --- Gr. Javas 6070 --- Gr Javas 7080 --- Gr.Javas 8090 --- Kardiseed 2pct CrugExpor Qly 4050.00 Seasameseed Whitish 982FFA1FM 10700.00...

Greece extends coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4

Greece on Thursday extended its general coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4, saying any relaxation would be staggered over May and June.Greek authorities imposed a blanket shutdown of public life from mid-March to stem coronavirus conta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020