Dutch coronavirus cases tops 35,000 with 123 new deaths -health authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 887 to 35,729, health authorities said on Thursday, with 123 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 4,177, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The actual numbers are likely higher, as not all likely cases are tested, the RIVM said.

