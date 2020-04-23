Left Menu
Development News Edition

Getting to know you: Life with 10 kids under Hungary's lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:01 IST
Getting to know you: Life with 10 kids under Hungary's lockdown

When Hungarian ex-world champion canoeist Marton Joob and fiancee Dora got married they planned to have six children.

So far they've had 10, with an 11th on the way - and now that schools are closed and the country is under lockdown, looking after them has become a full-time job with sometimes unforeseen consequences. "We think everything is all right and the fridge is full, and then 2-3 days later we open it and its almost empty," said 37-year-old Marton.

They get by with two fridges and a big freezer, and use a 17-seater bus to transport the family around their home city of Szeged. But their biggest challenge has been home schooling. Six of the children - they range in age from 15 years to just 14 months - have been studying at home for weeks, and all have assignments to be coordinated, completed and delivered on time.

The lockdown has taught the children to be more self-reliant and cooperate more readily in tidying the house, playing together in smaller groups and packing away toys - helping to bring the family closer together and reinforcing their Christian values. "This virus has changed many things ... we have slowed down a little," said Marton, a three-time sprint canoe world champion between 2003 and 2007.

While the epidemic is a worrying time "seeing our children around us gives us great hope (and)... if God (wills it) ... we would like to have one or two more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • God

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says Facebook should adhere by local laws

Companies such as Facebook that operate in Vietnam should abide by local laws and fully implement their tax and social responsibilities in the country, Vietnams foreign ministry said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported tha...

Netflix finally confirms release date of 'Dead to Me Season 2'

Netflix has finally decided to release Dead to Me Season 2 on May 8. American black comedy web television series, Dead to Me was created by Liz Feldman which was premiered on May 3, 2019, on Netflix. The official Twitter account of Dead to ...

JLR plans to gradually resume production from May 18

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR on Thursday said it plans to gradually resume production from May 18, starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria. In China, we are beginning to see rec...

FEATURE-Isolation for intersex people: coronavirus revives trauma

By Rachel Savage LONDON, April 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - If the coronavirus hits hardest at the margins, among the most marginalised are those born intersex, neither clearly male nor female at birth and often struggling as adults with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020