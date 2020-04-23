Getting to know you: Life with 10 kids under Hungary's lockdown

When Hungarian ex-world champion canoeist Marton Joob and fiancee Dora got married they planned to have six children.

So far they've had 10, with an 11th on the way - and now that schools are closed and the country is under lockdown, looking after them has become a full-time job with sometimes unforeseen consequences. "We think everything is all right and the fridge is full, and then 2-3 days later we open it and its almost empty," said 37-year-old Marton.

They get by with two fridges and a big freezer, and use a 17-seater bus to transport the family around their home city of Szeged. But their biggest challenge has been home schooling. Six of the children - they range in age from 15 years to just 14 months - have been studying at home for weeks, and all have assignments to be coordinated, completed and delivered on time.

The lockdown has taught the children to be more self-reliant and cooperate more readily in tidying the house, playing together in smaller groups and packing away toys - helping to bring the family closer together and reinforcing their Christian values. "This virus has changed many things ... we have slowed down a little," said Marton, a three-time sprint canoe world champion between 2003 and 2007.

While the epidemic is a worrying time "seeing our children around us gives us great hope (and)... if God (wills it) ... we would like to have one or two more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.