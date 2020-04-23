Left Menu
ECB's Lagarde tells EU leaders: coronavirus can cut 15% of output -source

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:17 IST
European Central Bank Governor Christine Lagarde told EU leaders on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic could cut up to 15% of their economic output, a diplomatic source said.

Asked about Lagarde comments on Thursday afternoon to a videconference of the 27 national EU leaders discussing economic recovery from the pandemic, the source said she presented "a bleak outlook: a downturn in the range of 5-15%."

