Altercation between LNJP Hospital staff and ambulance attendants, resolved

An altercation broke out between staff members of a city hospital and some CATS ambulance attendants after they brought a coronavirus patient to the facility, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place at LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on Wednesday, they said. Doctors at LNJP Hospital were allegedly threatened by staffers of CATS ambulance service, soon after they brought a COVID-19 patient to the hospital, sources said.

The LNJP Hospital in a statement on Thursday said, "The matter of misunderstanding and consequently ensuing altercation between the CATS ambulance attendants, and accident and emergency staff of Lok Nayak Hospital was amicably resolved by the intervention of senior officers of both the organisations." Both sides felt that all differences need to be kept aside in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said. According to a source, the patient was brought to the LNJP Hospital from RML Hospital.

The doctors at LNJP asked the ambulance to wait for some time since they were busy with other patients. The CATS ambulance staff lost patience after being asked to wait and got into an argument with doctors and also threatened them, the source claimed. After seniors intervened, the matter was resolved and there was no police complaint was filed by doctors, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.