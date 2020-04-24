Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to conduct 3,000 corona tests daily by April end: Minister

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:04 IST
Odisha to conduct 3,000 corona tests daily by April end: Minister

The Odisha government on Thursday set a target of conducting at least 3,000 coronavirus tests daily by April end, a minister said here. Though the state is currently conducting 2,000 tests every day, arrangements are being made to set up testing labs in four new state-run medical colleges at Bolangir, Balasore, Baripada and Koraput," Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said after a meeting of the group of ministers (GOP) here.

This apart, Covid-19 testing will also be conducted at the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar. "It has also been decided to increase the testing capacity of the laboratory at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, from 200 to 450 per day," the minister added.

A whopping 2,209 RT-PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state taking the tally of cumulative tests to 15,984, an official at the health and family welfare department said. However, no rapid antibody tests were conducted in the state as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had asked to temporarily stop testing with rapid testing kits owing to reports of discrepancies in test results elsewhere.

So far, the state has reported 89 positive cases, out of which 55 are active, 33 have been cured and one person from Bhubaneswar died of the disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela receives material from Iran to help restart refinery -official

Venezuela has received refining materials via plane shipment from Iran to help it start the catalytic cracking unit at the 310,000 barrels-per-day Cardon refinery, which is necessary to produce gasoline, an official said on Thursday. The sh...

Heretics, G2, FaZe Clan win openers in Road to Rio - Europe

Team Heretics posted a win in Group A, and G2 Esports and FaZe Clan were also victorious to begin Group B play in ESL One Road to Rio -- Europe action on Thursday. Team Heretics recorded a 2-1 victory over Dignitas in the lone contest in Gr...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips after report on coronavirus drug trial

The SP 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting optimism that the pandemics impact on the labor market was nearing ...

Macron: we need EU coronavirus rescue package worth 5-10 points of GDP

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europes response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.Speaking after EU leaders held a summit by video link on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020