Czech government eases restrictions on free movement -health minister

The Czech government will cancel restrictions on free movement as of Friday and allow groups of up to 10 people to meet in public as it scales back measures to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Thursday.

The government had earlier banned movement aside from work, family visits and trips to nature as well as meetings of more than two people in public.

