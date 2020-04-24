Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway Q1 GDP contracts, 2020 seen plunging 5.5%

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:47 IST
Norway Q1 GDP contracts, 2020 seen plunging 5.5%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Norwegian economy contracted in the first quarter and risks a 5.5% plunge for the full year as efforts to halt the novel coronavirus outbreak brought many industries to a standstill, Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Friday.

The mainland economy, which excludes the volatile offshore oil and gas production, shrank by 1.9% in the January-March period from the final quarter of 2019, SSB said, adding that the decline in March from February was 6.4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

14 deaths, 778 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

14 more COVID-19 deaths and 778 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra on Friday.The total count of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 6,427, said the state Public Health Department. With 14 more deaths, the to...

Middlesex opt to furlough players and staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

English county side Middlesex cricket club has opted to furlough players and most of its staff, including coaches, under the UK governments job retention scheme amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The club also announced pay-cuts across all section...

Mark Ruffalo celebrates '13 Going on 30' with sweet message

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo would like to turn back the time just the way his 13 Going on 30 character Matty wished if only to be in a world where the candy Razzles was enough to make one happy. The romantic comedy, starring Ruffalo and Jen...

Co-working space operators form Indian Workspace Association amid COVID-19 crisis

Faced with liquidity crisis and loss of business due to the nationwide lockdown, the countrys top co-working space operators have come together to form an association to chalk out strategies to deal with immediate cash-flow challenges and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020