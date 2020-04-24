Left Menu
Coronavirus crisis not changing EU priorities on Brexit - French minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:25 IST
French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

The new coronavirus outbreak crisis does not change European priorities in the Brexit negotiations, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

She also told reporters that a no-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of the COVID-19 crisis but Britain would suffer the most.

