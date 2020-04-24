EXCLUSIVE-US Navy destroyer in Caribbean sees significant coronavirus outbreak -officials

EXCLUSIVE-US Navy destroyer in Caribbean sees significant coronavirus outbreak -officialsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:14 IST
A U.S. Navy destroyer is believed to have a significant coronavirus outbreak on board as it carries out a counter-narcotics mission in the Caribbean, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, marking the latest challenge for the military in dealing with the virus.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that over a dozen sailors had tested positive for the virus.