RCC starts cancer treatment centre at TN district hospital

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that the Regional Cancer Centre here has started a cancer treatment centre at the Kanyakumari district hospital in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of cancer patients there and surrounding districts who used to depend on RCC for their treatment. Vijayan said currently 560 patients from that area were undergoing treatment at RCC but were not able to reach here during the lockdown period.

"RCC, in association with the Tamil Nadu health department and with the support of Tamil Nadu government has started this cancer treatment centre at Kanyakumari," he said. The Kerala government had set up 22 cancer treatment centres across the 14 districts in the state in association with the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Thiruvananthapuram.

"This would enable cancer patients to continue their follow-up treatment including chemotherapy at their nearest cancer treatment centre during this COVID-19 period," Vijayan said.