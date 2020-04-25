Lufthansa seeking 290 mln euro loan for Belgian airline -media

Lufthansa seeking 290 mln euro loan for Belgian airline -mediaReuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:43 IST
German airline Lufthansa is seeking a loan of 290 million euros ($313.08 million) loan from the Belgian government to avoid the bankruptcy of its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines, Belgian broadcaster LN24 said on Friday. The Belgian government declined to comment. LN24 said negotiations had been suspended. Almost all of Lufthansa's flights have been grounded by the coronavirus outbreak.
Belgian Minister of Finance Alexandre De Croo is leading talks with the German carrier. Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said earlier this month the company would seek state aid in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Austria because of the extended duration of the health crisis.
Reuters reported this week that Lufthansa is aiming to finalise a state aid rescue package worth up to 10 billion euros next week, according to people involved.
