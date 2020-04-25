AIIMS Raipur nursing officer tests COVID-19 positive
A nursing officer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:53 IST
A nursing officer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has tested positive for COVID-19. "He was posted in COVID ward and was in quarantine since April 14," the hospital stated.
Meanwhile, at least 40 healthcare staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics at AIIMS, New Delhi, are under self-quarantine after a 35-year-old male nurse tested positive for COVID-19. All these health professionals were posted at the Gastroenterology Department of AIIMS, New Delhi. A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)
