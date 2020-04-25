Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS Raipur nursing officer tests COVID-19 positive

A nursing officer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:53 IST
AIIMS Raipur nursing officer tests COVID-19 positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A nursing officer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has tested positive for COVID-19. "He was posted in COVID ward and was in quarantine since April 14," the hospital stated.

Meanwhile, at least 40 healthcare staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics at AIIMS, New Delhi, are under self-quarantine after a 35-year-old male nurse tested positive for COVID-19. All these health professionals were posted at the Gastroenterology Department of AIIMS, New Delhi. A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thunder Predator, CR4ZY survive in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Thunder Predator and CR4ZY both won on Friday, setting up a lower-bracket semifinal showdown Saturday at the BTS Pro Series Americas event. The winner of that match will face the loser of Saturdays upper-bracket final between Quincy Crew an...

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 trade tracker

A rundown of all trades completed Friday during the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft Second round--Indianapolis Colts receive 41st pick and select Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Browns receive 44th pick LSU S Grant Delpit and 160...

Showdown looms between Silicon Valley, U.S. states over contact tracing apps

U.S. states promoting apps that could prove essential to ending the coronavirus lockdown may be headed for a showdown with the two Silicon Valley companies that control key software on 99 of smartphones over the collection of sensitive GPS ...

Eagles select QB Hurts in second round

Adding protection for injury-prone quarterback Carson Wentz, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday. Hurts was chosen 53rd overall.Wentz has battled knee, back and he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020