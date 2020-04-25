Left Menu
Maha: Eight new COVID-19 cases recorded in Amravati

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 25-04-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 09:06 IST
As many as eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Amravati city in 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 12 here, an official said on Saturday. The city has recorded 16 coronavirus cases so far, of which four patients succumbed to the infection, while four others were discharged following recovery on Friday, the official said.

The active cases include two men aged 65 and 45 years, who had come in contact with two women from Kamela Ground and Hyderpura localities who had tested positive for the infection post their death, a release here stated. As of now, there are 12 active cases in the city, which has 26 containment zones.

