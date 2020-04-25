Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more tests positive for COVID 19 in Pondy, tally rises to 4

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:12 IST
One more tests positive for COVID 19 in Pondy, tally rises to 4

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, pushing the tally to four. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that the 18-year-old patient now admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital has contact history as he is related to one of the three patients undergoing treatment for some days now.

With this the total active cases in the Union Territory has risen to four. The hospital would conduct one more test on Sunday on the remaining one patient and also ascertain whether any one had had contact history Kumar said the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital was a designated hospital authorised by the ICMR to conduct the tests.

"There are facilities to test atleast 50 patients every day," he said adding that the hospital uses the RTPCR equipment to conduct the test. The RT kits received from the Centre were not used as the ICMR had asked the health department here to avoid using the RT kits for some days now.

The Director said the Health Ministry had sent a circular to take all steps to protect the doctors, nurses and other health professionals involved in the treatment of the COVID 19 patients here. "If there is any insecurity to the doctors and others they can report to a Nodal Officer appointed by the Police Department for follow up action," it said.

The culprits posing threat or inflicting violence on doctors would face stringent action and suffer serious imprisonment as envisaged under the law. Kumar said as there was inflow of patients from neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore, to Puducherry, a team of doctors have been stationed at the entry points.

They would ascertain the seriousness of the condition of the patients coming to Puducherry from the neighbouring districts identified as hotspots and only very serious and emergency cases would be permitted to get treatment here. PTI COR ROH ROH.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has announced its integration with Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music on their Samsung Smart TV.The subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad...

Journalist among 15 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka, total infections at 489

A journalist is among the 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 489, the state government said on Saturday. Fifteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon......

Cotton, natural silk, chiffon make best materials for homemade masks against COVID-19: Study

As people resort to making their own cloth masks due to a shortage of surgical and N95 varieties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study says a combination of cotton with natural silk or chiffon can filter out aerosol particles pr...

Trump's temporary Green Card ban aims to 'turn off the faucet' of new immigrant labour: report

President Donald Trumps executive order to temporarily halt the issuance of green cards aims to turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor and is the beginning of a broader strategy to reduce the flow of foreigners into the US, the architec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020