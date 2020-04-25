Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain nears milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:09 IST
Britain nears milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Britain could hit the grim milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 deaths later on Saturday, when the daily count is added to the current toll of 19,506 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus and died in hospital.

As the death toll rises, the government is facing growing criticism over its response to the pandemic. It was slower to impose a lockdown than European peers and is struggling to raise its testing capacity. Back in mid-March the government's chief scientific adviser said that keeping the death toll below 20,000 would be a "good outcome".

Deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom increased on Friday by 684 in 24 hours to 19,506, meaning the 20,000 mark may well be crossed on Saturday. Britain has the fifth highest official coronavirus death toll in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France. Scientists have said that the death rate will only start to decline quickly in another couple of weeks.

The total number of deaths is likely to be thousands higher once more comprehensive but lagging figures that include deaths in nursing homes are added. As of April 10, the hospital toll underestimated deaths by around 40%. Stephen Powis, the medical director of the National Health Service (NHS) in England, declined to give a new number, but told BBC Radio:

"It will take some time, it may take many years, before the full effect of the pandemic is known in this country." TESTING CAPACITY

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still recovering after falling seriously ill with COVID-19 earlier this month and in his absence, government ministers have been struggling to explain high death rates, limited testing and shortages of protective equipment for medical workers and carers. There are concerns that limited testing could mean a slow exit from lockdown and a worse hit for Britain's economy, the world's fifth largest.

The government's target of hitting 100,000 tests per day by the end of April is just days away. Reaching it would require a big leap from the 28,532 tests carried out on 23 April, the last day for which data is available. Striking a positive note, medical director Powis said the NHS had not been overwhelmed in the way that hospitals in some other countries have been. Healthcare providers were now preparing to ramp up non-coronavirus treatments, such as restarting planned surgeries.

"As we are now beginning to see a decline, a decrease, in the number of patients with coronavirus, it is absolutely the time to start building up our services again," he said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Central team in Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation

A central team, appointed to assess the COVID-19 situation, began its visit to the city on Saturday and visited a COVID-19 hospital set up by the Telangana government. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT visited the sports facility at G...

Ola partners Delhi govt to offer free emergency mobility to citizens

Ride-hailing major Ola on Saturday said it has partnered with Delhi state governments health department to offer free medical transportation to people. Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-COVID medical care can dial 102 and the...

Nearly 150 total coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

Nearly 150 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed among crew members of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan after health authorities finished testing everyone on board, an official said on Saturday.The Nagasaki prefecture off...

Coronavirus: Nepal extends ban on flights operations till May 15

Nepal extended ban on operation of domestic and international flights till May 15 in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis office announced on Saturday. The decision was taken during the High-Level Coord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020