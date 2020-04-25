Left Menu
157 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh; total now 1,778

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:29 IST
As many as 157 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total in the state to 1,778, a senior government official said here. With this, the number of active cases climbs to 1,504, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad added.

"Till now, 248 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state, while 26 deaths have taken place," he said. Prasad added that 57 of the state's 75 districts have so far reported coronavirus cases.

