Spain's death toll from the coronavirus rises to 22,902 - El Pais

Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to 22,902 on Saturday, up from 22,524 the day before, media outlets, including El Pais and El Mundo, reported. The number of daily fatalities was 378, a slight increase on Friday's 367, which was the lowest figure recorded in the past month.

The overall number of coronavirus cases rose to 223,759 from 219,764 the day before. Spain's Health Ministry could not immediately confirm the figures to Reuters.