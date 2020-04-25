Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's state governors seek compulsory face mask use in public

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:02 IST
Nigeria's state governors seek compulsory face mask use in public
The 36 state governors argued the approval was necessary to have a uniform and coordinated policy at federal and state levels to tackle the virus, the letter from the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) said. Image Credit: Flickr / Chatham House

Nigerian state governors have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the compulsory use of face masks in public as confirmed coronavirus cases rise, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday.

The 36 state governors argued the approval was necessary to have a uniform and coordinated policy at federal and state levels to tackle the virus, the letter from the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) said. Nigeria reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing its total to 1,095 with 32 deaths. A total of 28 states have so far reported cases, with more than half of those in the commercial hub Lagos.

Nigeria, with 200 million people, is Africa's most populous country. Some 20 million reside in Lagos. Among measures to be announced by Buhari, the governors want the government to incorporate a lockdown on flights and on interstate movement, restrictions on large gatherings, overnight curfews, and compulsory face mask use in public.

The measures would exclude movement of food, beverages, medical and pharmaceuticals, petroleum supplies, and agricultural products, said the governors who on Thursday agreed to ban interstate movement for two weeks. Lagos and Ogun states, as well as the capital Abuja, are already under federally imposed lockdowns, while various states have instigated their own containment measures.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally 990

With seven new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Telanganas tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 990, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana. The tally includes 658 patients who are active coronavirus ca...

811 new coronavirus cases in Maha, highest one-day increase

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new coronavirus patients -- the highest single day increase -- which took the total number of cases in the state to 7,628. The death toll also increased to 323 with 22 COVID-19 patients dying in the sta...

MHA relaxation orders not applicable for Pune: police

The orders issued by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs MHA for relaxation of lockdown willnot be applicable for Pune city, Joint Commissioner of PoliceRavindra Shisve said on SaturdayThe MHA had clarified that relaxation orders were notappl...

Redskins trade OT Williams to 49ers

The Washington Redskins traded disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday for a pair of draft picks. Washington received a fifth-round draft pick to use Saturday on the final day o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020