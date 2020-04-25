Left Menu
Development News Edition

NY opens antibody testing to healthcare, front line workers

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:22 IST
NY opens antibody testing to healthcare, front line workers

New York is starting to test healthcare workers for coronavirus antibodies and will do the same next week with transit and law enforcement workers as the state eases away from the worst days of the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. Doctors, nurses and other employees at four New York City hospitals that have handled high volumes of coronavirus patients will be the first tested under the new program, Cuomo said.

Antibody testing is a way of determining if a person has been infected by the coronavirus even if they hadn't shown symptoms. Making such testing widely available is seen as a key to reopening society, but the World Health Organization on Saturday warned there is currently no evidence that people who have antibodies are protected from coronavirus.

Cuomo's testing announcement came as new data showed hospitalizations for coronavirus in the state falling to their lowest level in three weeks. A little more than 13,000 people were hospitalized for the disease on Friday, about the same level the state was at on April 1, before a surge of cases.

The number of people dying in the state from the disease is trending lower, though Friday's total of 437 deaths was a slight uptick over Thursday's tally. “All of the numbers are basically saying the same, that we are in fact on the downside of the mountain,” Cuomo said.

After weeks of reserving conventional coronavirus testing to people with symptoms to conserve supplies, the state is expanding eligibility to include first responders, healthcare workers and a long list of essential employees, such as bus drivers, dry cleaners, undertakers and grocery store workers. “Why? Because these people have been carrying the load and they have been subjected to the public all during this crisis, and because they're public facing," Cuomo said. "These are the people you interact with.” Cuomo said he is signing an executive order to allow the state's independent pharmacies to serve as collection points for testing samples.

The state is currently conducting about 20,000 diagnostic and antibody tests per day. With the help of the federal government, he said, the goal is to double that..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

ISI's changing strategies pushing Kashmiri terrorists for 'jihad' in Afghanistan, says European think-tank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Former governor, veteran Congress leader Devanand Konwar dead

Former Governor of Bihar and Tripura and veteran Congress leader Devanand Konwar died of old age ailments at his Guwahati residence on Saturday. He was 86.The politician is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The body of Knowar w...

Central teams flag non-cooperation by WB govt, suggest stricter lockdown measures; TMC hits back

The central teams on COVID-19 assessment on Saturday alleged non-cooperation by the West Bengal government and wondered whether the ruling dispensation would take responsibility for its members safety, drawing sharp riposte from the TMC whi...

COVID-19 cases in Delhi soar to 2,625

Delhis COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital. A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours...

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020