Left Menu
Development News Edition

'9 more , including 3 dcs, test COVID-positive at Jagjivan Ram Hospital'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:56 IST
'9 more , including 3 dcs, test COVID-positive at Jagjivan Ram Hospital'

At least nine more staffers, including three doctors, of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people at the facility to above 40, officials said. Thirty-one staffers of this Delhi government hospital, including 11 doctors, had tested positive for coronavirus till Friday, officials had said.

"The number of people from the hospital infected with COVID-19 has gone up to over 40. Three doctors also tested positive today," a senior official of the facility said. Some of the doctors and other staffers have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and some private hospitals, while the rest have been sent to quarantine facilities, including one in Narela, a senior official said on Friday.

He said, the reason for such high number of infection is possible because there seems to be a "community transmission" of the disease in Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi, where there are various containment zones. "Many people have been coming to our hospital without any symptoms and that could have spread the disease," he added.

On Friday, besides doctors, nurses and paramedics, security guards, and deskpersons were also reported positive, the official said. The first positive case at the hospital was reported on April 22 after tests were conducted on various staff, he said.

About five-six bodies have been brought from Jahangirpuri area to our hospital's morgue in last few days, and it is suspected they may have had COVID-19, so we have taken swabs from them for testing, the official said..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jamia VC greets students, teachers on Ramzan

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday extended Ramzan greetings to students and teachers of the university and urged them to reach out to those in need. Ramzan has added significance this year because the entire huma...

49ers' Staley retires: 'I have given my all to the game'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying my body is telling me it is time. Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my lim...

Attackers lob explosive at Lebanon bank amid currency crisis

Unknown assailants lobbed an explosive device at a private bank branch in southern Lebanon on Saturday, damaging its facade and roof, the countrys state news agency reported. The assault on a branch of Fransabank in the southern city of Sid...

Raj HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020