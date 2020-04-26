Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS Trauma Centre

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:09 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS Trauma Centre
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited AIIMS Trauma Centre on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. Earlier on April 24, Dr Harsh Vardhan and MoS, Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey had held a meeting via video conferencing with state Health Ministers to review actions on COVID-19 management.

In the video conference, Dr Vardhan urged them to ensure that no unnecessary stigma is attached to COVID-19 and said that we need to identify people infected with COVID-19 and treat them. A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,804 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

824 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Make COVID-19 test kits available at lowest cost possible: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. The court was h...

Tennis-Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murrays return from injury but it will be a big ask for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip re-surfacing surger...

Carborundum Universal to resume operations of electro-minerals division in Kerala

Chennai, Apr26PTI Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal LtdCUMI, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Sunday said it is resuming operations at its electro-minerals division facilities in Kerala following relaxatio...

Happy to have raised more than 2,500 PPE kits: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan on Sunday said she was elated that her efforts to raise 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits exceeded expectations, as over 2,500 kits were arranged to help healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020