Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS Trauma Centre

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. Earlier on April 24, Dr Harsh Vardhan and MoS, Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey had held a meeting via video conferencing with state Health Ministers to review actions on COVID-19 management.

In the video conference, Dr Vardhan urged them to ensure that no unnecessary stigma is attached to COVID-19 and said that we need to identify people infected with COVID-19 and treat them. A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,804 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

824 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)