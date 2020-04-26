Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malta reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time since crisis began

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:40 IST
Malta reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time since crisis began

Malta has had no new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours for the first time since the crisis began, and will start rolling back some of the restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus in the coming days, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Sunday. "Decisions on lifting measures will be taken on the basis of science and numbers," he told a news conference.

Malta, with around half a million people, detected its first COVID-19 case on March 7 and since then has reported almost 450 cases. Four elderly patients with a number of medical complications have died. The country closed schools, banned gatherings of more than three people, closed the airport and non-essential shops, but it never ordered a total lock-down, with factories, building sites and beaches remaining open.

The Mediterranean island has been praised by the World Health Organization for having one of the most widespread testing and contact-tracing networks. Media reported that with an average of 38.74 tests per 1,000 people, Malta was only superseded by Luxembourg and Iceland. The daily number of new cases had fallen in recent days into the single digits before reaching zero.

"We now have to be careful that any second wave is turned into a ripple," Fearne said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

IRS officers' report on funding COVID relief work via tax measures ill-conceived: FinMin sources

A report of&#160;50 IRS officers of the I-T department on revenue mobilisation and economic impetus to fight COVID-19 pandemic is ill-conceived, and an act of indiscipline as well as violation of service conduct rules, Finance Ministry sour...

Man arrested for theft, raping blind woman in Bhopal

A man has been arrested for theft and for allegedly raping a blind woman in her home in Bhopal in the intervening night of April 16-17.The stolen items - a mobile phone, a pair of silver anklets, two silver toe rings - have been recovered f...

Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April months pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police, med...

Delhi minorities panel demands release of Jamaat members who have spent 28 days in quarantine camps

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020