Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's COVID recovery spending should be guided by green finance plan - experts

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 03:31 IST
EU's COVID recovery spending should be guided by green finance plan - experts

Planned European Union rules requiring investments to be in line with climate policy should be used to guide economic recovery measures after the coronavirus pandemic, despite not yet being law, the bloc's expert advisers said on Monday.

With the bloc headed for a steep recession and its executive, the European Commission, drawing up a trillion-euro recovery plan, calls are growing from politicians, companies and campaigners to make sure the money does not prop up environmentally damaging industries. The Commission had planned to introduce rules on which investments can be called "green" from 2021, forcing providers of financial products to disclose which investments meet the criteria - known as the EU "sustainable finance taxonomy".

However, the Commission's Technical Expert Group (TEG), a 35-member panel of investors, business leaders and climate policy experts, said the rules - designed by the TEG, at the Commission's request - should inform stimulus plans now. "The opportunity for a resilient, sustainable and fair economic recovery is right before us. We encourage all governments, public institutions and the private sector to use the right tools for the job," it said in a statement.

The TEG has also drawn up a green bond standard for the EU and a framework to assess whether financial instruments, contracts or investment funds conform with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change. "There's going to be, potentially, a surge of public and private spending to reboot the economy," said Nathan Fabian, chief responsible investment officer at the U.N.-backed Principles for Responsible Investment investor group and member of the TEG.

"If some of the financing goes to propping up polluting practices, it just increases the risk exposure for these investors when more disruptive (climate) policies have to inevitably be implemented later." Ultimately, it will be for the Commission and member state governments to decide how to spend the money.

Sandrine Dixson-Declève, co-president of the Club of Rome think tank and also on the TEG, said criteria to block polluting investments should be applied "if you want public investment from the European Investment Bank, the European Central Bank – if you want anything from the European pot". The European Commission could not immediately be reached for comment.

Allianz Global Investors' Steffen Hoerter, also a TEG member, said while COVID-19 had battered the economy and caused extreme market volatility, the fallout from climate change "will be much worse and, unlike the virus, it will not go away". "There is absolutely no reason for governments and investors to step back from corporate climate objectives," he said. "If we do this right now, it will backfire."

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

There'll be clarity on future course of action: KCR on PM's video conference with CMs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction that COVID-19 spread has been decreasing in the state due to total implementation of the lockdown. The Prime Minister has a video conference with all the Chief Ministers i...

Next wave of U.S. states set to reopen as coronavirus could push jobless rate to 16%

Another wave of states prepared to ease coronavirus restrictions on U.S. commerce this week, despite health experts warning there is still too little diagnostic testing, while the White House forecast a staggering jump in the nations monthl...

Accepting, suffering or resisting: study groups Britons' response to coronavirus lockdown

Britons can be broadly split into three groups by their response to the coronavirus lockdown those accepting the situation, those suffering as a result of it and those resisting it, analysis published by Kings College London showed on Monda...

Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, saying he was doing an excellent job. On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020