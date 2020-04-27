Left Menu
Out of 461 samples, 6 test positive for COVID-19: KGMU Lucknow

Six persons among those whose samples were collected here on Sunday have tested positive for COVID-19, said King George's Medical University, Lucknow on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six persons among those whose samples were collected here on Sunday have tested positive for COVID-19, said King George's Medical University, Lucknow on Monday. As many as 461 samples were collected on Sunday for COVID-19 testing.

"Out of the 461 samples tested yesterday for coronavirus, results of 6 are positive," said the Medical University. So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 1868 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 27,892 including 6,185 cured/discharged, one migrated and 872 deaths. (ANI)

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

