Out of 461 samples, 6 test positive for COVID-19: KGMU Lucknow

Six persons among those whose samples were collected here on Sunday have tested positive for COVID-19, said King George's Medical University, Lucknow on Monday. As many as 461 samples were collected on Sunday for COVID-19 testing.

"Out of the 461 samples tested yesterday for coronavirus, results of 6 are positive," said the Medical University. So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 1868 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 27,892 including 6,185 cured/discharged, one migrated and 872 deaths. (ANI)