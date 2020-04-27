Left Menu
Delhi's COVID-19 survivor donates plasma for treatment of others

While work underway for developing vaccines in many countries of the world against the coronavirus, promising results have come in the treatment of COVID-19 from plasma therapy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:32 IST
Delhi's COVID-19 survivor donates plasma for treatment of others
Anuj Sharma, who recovered from COVID-19, donated plasma for treatment of others.. Image Credit: ANI

While work underway for developing vaccines in many countries of the world against the coronavirus, promising results have come in the treatment of COVID-19 from plasma therapy. Many plasma donors are playing an important role in saving people's lives.

One such person is Anuj Sharma. Sharma returned to Delhi from Europe on March 20. On March 29, he underwent a test for coronavirus which came positive, after which he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in the city.

He recovered on April 15. However, during this time period his wife and son also tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharma said that the idea of plasma donation came from his wife, who was advised about it by a medical doctor.

Sharma said that his marriage anniversary is on April 25. And, on that day he agreed to donate plasma. Anuj said, "Within 45 minutes plasma donation was done. If someone's life can be saved by plasma donation, then we must do it."

"I think that everybody should help in this initiative. If we are successful, we will win strongly over coronavirus and will do a great job for the society," he added. (ANI)

