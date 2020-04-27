Left Menu
Lufthansa should be supported but not nationalised - Bavarian premier

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:40 IST
The German government should support Lufthansa as it tackles the coronavirus crisis but the flagship carrier should not be nationalized, Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder said on Monday.

"Lufthansa should not be nationalized," said Soeder - head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

Soeder added that the government should be a silent partner in the airline rather than a shareholder and should exit soon after the crisis.

