AIIMS forms committee to devise strategy to restore health services once lockdown is lifted

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:03 IST
A month after AIIMS here shut down its OPD services and curtailed all elective surgeries in its effort to redirect its resources to control the COVID-19 outbreak, the premier hospital has constituted a committee to devise a strategy to restore healthcare services once the lockdown is lifted. The committee, which met on Monday, deliberated on the restoration of the elective surgeries and OPD services, according to sources. At present, hospital services have been curtailed as part of the government's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, an office memorandum dated April 25 said.

"In due course, the lockdown is likely to be rolled back and hospital services are needed to be restored in a phased manner with measures in place to avoid cross-infection and COVID-19 transmission," the memorandum issued to all chief of centres and Heads of Departments said. The core committee, comprising 24 members chaired by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, will deliberate on the matter and devise strategy for AIIMS, New Delhi for patient care services after lockdown is lifted, it said.

In addition there will sub-committees at the level of main hospital and centres. These committees will monitor implementation of decision of core committee and provide the feedback to them so that necessary decisions are taken for smooth restoration of patient care services at the institute. There will be sub-committees at the level of the centres also, it said. For the first time in its history, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here shut down OPD services, including speciality and all new and follow-up registration from March 24.

The AIIMS had also issued a circular, postponing all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries and directed for only emergency life-saving surgeries with effect from March 21..

