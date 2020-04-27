Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina blocks commercial flight sales until September as part of coronavirus response

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:20 IST
Argentina blocks commercial flight sales until September as part of coronavirus response
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina has banned until September ticket sales for commercial flights, according to a decree published on Monday, in a new measure the government said is part of its coronavirus response. While the country's borders have been closed since March, the new decree goes a step further in preventing until September 1 the sale and purchasing of commercial flights to, from, or within Argentina.

The spread of coronavirus "does not allow certainties" for the end of social isolation measures, which would threaten commercial air transportation, the decree said. "It has been understood to be reasonable to set September 1, 2020, for the purpose of rescheduling regular operations or requesting authorizations for non-regular operations of passenger air transport subject to the effective lifting of restrictions imposed on commercial air transport and operating modalities," the decree by the National Civil Aviation Administration said.

Part of the decree's aim, the government says, is to prevent airlines from ticketing flights that have not been approved by the government. "It has been detected that some airlines are themselves promoting or by third parties, the sale of tickets for regular flights, without having obtained the respective authorization from this National Administration," the decree said.

A spokesman for President Alberto Fernandez did not immediately respond to request for comment. The South American nation had already closed its borders and blocked entry to foreigners from "affected zones," including Europe, China, and the United States.

Argentina has been under a national lockdown since March 20. The government, over the weekend, extended the quarantine until May 10 but said it had been successful in slowing the rate at which new cases double. The country has 3,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 192 deaths.

Some activities are permitted in the new phase of the lockdown, including hour-long walks within 500 meters of peoples' homes, with the exception of large urban areas, including Buenos Aires.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches ahead of PSL

Temperamental Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was on Monday banned for three years by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the countrys premier T20 league this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB said the ban was imposed b...

5 NE states completely COVID-19 free: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Five out of the eight Northeastern states are completely coronavirus-free and the remaining three have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Singh, who is the minister f...

No COVID-19 cases reported yet in FCI: Paswan

No COVID-19 cases have been reported yet at state-owned Food Corporation of India FCI whose more than 1 lakh employees are working tirelessly on the frontline in distribution of foodgrains to over 81 crore beneficiaries in the country, Food...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise as U.S. starts to reopen, Boeing gains

Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and Boeing gained after pulling out of a deal to buy Embraers commercial jets division. The U.S. planemaker rose 1.9 in premarket tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020