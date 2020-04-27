Left Menu
Stigma around COVID-19 should be addressed through intensive campaign: Health Ministry

Getting infected by coronavirus is not a stigma, which should be addressed through an intensive campaign, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:45 IST
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Getting infected by coronavirus is not a stigma, which should be addressed through an intensive campaign, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Monday. During a press briefing, Agarwal said: "Stigma should be addressed through an intensive campaign. We've to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy."

He said that spreading of misinformation and panic should be avoided and no community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread. "We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you," added Agarwal. (ANI)

