Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 395 to 5,589; death toll 219

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:41 IST
Mumbai on Monday reported 395 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the infected patients in the country's financial capital to 5,589, the BMC said. The city also reported 15 new fatalities due to the COVID-19 disease, taking the death toll so far to 219, the civic body said in a release. Of the 15 deceased, ten people had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 433 more people were admitted in various hospitals for suspected coronavirus infection, it said. The number of the people recovered from the viral infection increased by 118 to 1,015.

"Of the 15 deaths, 8 were men and rest women. While three of the deceased were below 40 years of age, four others were above 60 years of age. Eight other deceased aged between 40 and 60 years," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated in a release. Of the 118 patients recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from hospitals, 100 were not local residents, it stated.

The civic body also said that testing of 107 of the 395 new COVID-19 cases was done in private laboratories between April 23 and 24. These patients were already under treatment in isolation wards, it siad.

The BMC further informed that it was planning to start a 1200-bed Dedicated Corona Health Centre (DCHC) at Nesco Ground in Goregaon (E) with the help of a private company and MCHICREDAI. "In this facility, 1000 beds will be equipped with oxygen support," it said.

Among the 395 new cases, Dharavi reported 13 coronavirus positive patients, taking the tally in the slum- dominated area to 288, a BMC official said. This was a drop from 34 new cases - the highest single day count so far - found in Dharavi on Sunday.

Out of the 288 COVID-19 patients detected so far in Dharavi, considered as one of the biggest slums in Asia, 14 have died, he said. Mmbai COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5589,new cases 395, deaths 15,discharged 118, active cases 4355 and people tested so far 8724.

