Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 4-month-old dead child's father tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:43 IST
Noida: 4-month-old dead child's father tests positive for coronavirus

Two days after a four-month-old baby was 'brought dead' to a government-run hospital in Greater Noida, officials on Monday confirmed that his father has tested positive for the infection. However, the authorities at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) denied that the child died due to coronavirus as his sample was declared negative on Monday.

The child's mother has also tested negative for the infection, they said. The boy was “brought dead” to the hospital, which has a dedicated facility for treating COVID-19 patients, at 10 am on April 25, senior GIMS officials said. PTI could not immediately confirm the cause of the child's death.

“Sample for COVID-19 was taken from the baby and the body was kept in a mortuary at the GIMS. The test report of the baby was received on April 26 and found negative. The body was handed over to parents for the last rites after they refused for a post-mortem,” hospital Director Brig (Retd) Rakesh Gupta said in a statement. He said samples of the child's parents were also taken for testing and their results came on Monday. The mother has tested negative for the virus while his father was found infected with it, Gupta said. “The father has been admitted to the isolation ward,” Gupta added. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y also confirmed the death was not related to coronavirus. The district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 129 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 71 patients were cured and discharged till Monday evening, he said. “No deaths due to Covid-19. Please do not spread rumours,” he said on Twitter. He added that as part of measures being taken to check the virus from spreading, extra caution was being taken at all hospitals while the GIMS and World Health Organisation (WHO) teams were training staff in hospitals for management of non-COVID-19 cases. Contract tracing of infected persons is being done while strict measures are being taken to ensure sealing of hotspots in the district, he added. As of Monday, there are 46 hotspots across Noida and Greater Noida, according to officials.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug may only help critical coronavirus patients -study

Results of a study of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SAs rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara indicate it may only help the sickest coronavirus patients, the companies said on Monday, dampening hopes the medicine could benefit a wide...

'It's not about you': Democrats bet Trump coronavirus response a 2020 winner for Biden

Joe Bidens U.S. presidential campaign and his Democratic Party allies have gone on an all-out offensive against President Donald Trumps coronavirus response, betting it will be a winning issue with American voters in November.Just weeks ago...

U.S. imposes new rules on exports to China to keep them from its military

The United States said on Monday it will impose new restrictions on exports to China to keep semiconductor production equipment and other technology away from Beijings military. The new rules will require licenses for U.S. companies to sell...

Japanese healing helps to destress Bolivia's coronavirus workers

On Bolivias frontline against the coronavirus, Marcia Calderon is helping medical workers unwind with energy healing technique Reiki, but without the usual laying on of hands to guard against infection.Calderon, who began studying the pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020