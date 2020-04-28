Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House Democrats push for new rules to allow remote voting amid coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 02:22 IST
U.S. House Democrats push for new rules to allow remote voting amid coronavirus

A large group of U.S. House of Representatives Democrats pushed on Monday for the chamber to allow its members to vote remotely during the coronavirus outbreak over Republican objections if there is no agreement this week on how to do so. The call came as both the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-led Senate prepared to go back into full session on May 4 after a month's recess prompted by the fast-spreading disease that has killed more than 55,000 Americans.

The 100-member House "New Democrats Coalition" said lawmakers should find a way to work remotely when necessary, until public health officials provide guidance that it would be safe for all lawmakers and staff to physically return to the House full-time. Businesses, schools and even the U.S. Supreme Court have adopted new teleworking systems to allow them to function while their employees, students and justices maintain the social distance from one another that public health officials advise is critical to slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

Last week the House postponed a vote to set up remote proxy voting and virtual committee work, after Republicans protested, instead agreeing to a bipartisan commission to study the matter. "While we hope a bipartisan agreement with Republican leadership that results in temporary remote capabilities on the floor and in committees can be reached in the coming days, if House Republican leadership does not engage on this matter in a constructive way, we must move forward," the New Democrats' statement said.

Congress has not met in regular session since last month, though lawmakers have passed major coronavirus relief bills worth nearly $3 trillion, partly by using rules allowing bills to pass with just a small number of lawmakers present at any one time. Republicans have been arguing for all lawmakers to get back to Washington, echoing Republican President Donald Trump's urging that the country should reopen quickly now that new cases of the virus are declining in some areas.

Democratic leaders have said that their next top priority for responding to the coronavirus pandemic will be passing aid to help state and local governments whose budgets have been hard hit by the crisis. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile told Fox Radio that his next "red line" would be measures to protect businesses and healthcare professionals from coronavirus-related lawsuits when states start to lift pandemic restrictions.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Murders of women in Mexico rise amid fears of lockdown violence

By Oscar Lopez and Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Almost 1,000 women were murdered in Mexico in the first three months of this year, according to government data, showing a spike in violence that combine...

Trump says China could have stopped coronavirus from spreading, U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting serious investigations into what happened.Were doing very serious investigations ....

Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb

A car rammed two police motorcyclists in a Paris suburb on Monday, police unions said, leaving one of the officers in an artificial coma in hospital because of his grave injuries.The act was deliberate, police unions said. Police sources sa...

U.S. faces tough U.N. battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo

The United States faces a tough, messy battle if it uses a threat to trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions on Iran as leverage to get the 15-member Security Council to extend and strengthen an arms embargo on Tehran, diplomats sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020