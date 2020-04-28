FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 2.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 205,948 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Monday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * EU banks are to receive more capital relief so they can help companies struggling in the coronavirus pandemic, without having to make crippling loan provisions to reflect a looming deep recession, sources said. * The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 437 to 23,293, the health ministry said * Turkey's confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 2,131 in the past 24 hours, and 95 more people have died taking the death toll to 2,900, health ministry data showed * Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 333, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739, posting the lowest reading since March 10. * Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses * Germany's economy minister urged its 16 federal states on Monday to go slow in lifting coronavirus restrictions to avoid the outbreak spreading further and possibly force them to reintroduce another round of lockdowns * The northern region of Veneto, one of Italy's early coronavirus hotspots, broke ranks with the national government and announced it would lift some lockdown restrictions a week ahead of schedule AMERICAS * The United States will be able to lend an additional $2 billion to small businesses through its Paycheck Protection Program, the top official on the program said. * Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theatres as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early

* Oklahoma's governor has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to declare the coronavirus pandemic an "act of God," a step to help oil-producing states contend with a crude glut * Scientists at New York City's health department have begun to analyse the novel coronavirus's genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks in the coming months * Trump slammed U.S. cities and states seeking billions of dollars in more federal aid to offset huge losses amid the coronavirus outbreak as lawmakers spar over the next round of potential economic relief along sharp party lines. * Ohio Governor Mike DeWine outlined the "first steps" to begin reopening the Midwestern state's economy, starting with non-essential surgeries on May 1 and then moving on to the manufacturing and retail sectors after that. * The Trump administration is focusing on protocols to keep U.S. factories open, including screening workers for potential cases, White House adviser Peter Navarro said. * Mexico's unemployment rate fell in March, official data showed, but experts said the true figure was likely higher than reported due to restrictions on data collection amid the virus outbreak. * Argentina has banned until September ticket sales for commercial flights as part of its coronavirus response, prompting an industry outcry * Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP and Glencore reported 210 positive cases of coronavirus. ASIA-PACIFIC * Singapore has confirmed 799 more coronavirus infections, its health ministry said, taking the city-state's tally of cases to 14,423. * China's foreign ministry denied claims that Beijing is spreading misinformation about the coronavirus following a European Union report that said there was "significant evidence" of covert Chinese operations on social media. * Metropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases on Monday, the fewest since March 30 and the second consecutive day of new cases below triple digits. * India's federal medical research agency asked state government to stop using testing equipment from China because of conflicting results. * Thailand will extend a state of emergency until the end of May, but will consider easing some restrictions on businesses and public activities as the number of new cases has eased. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will begin a staggered reopening of schools next week if the latest health data does not warn of heightened coronavirus risk, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. * International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she expected the Fund to have provided Nigeria with significant emergency financing by the end of April * Egypt has asked the IMF for financial support and will begin talks with it within days. * Thirty workers at an offshore oil platform in Equatorial Guinea have tested positive, sources told Reuters. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Stock markets rallied on Monday as investors cheered news more countries were easing lockdowns and the Bank of Japan expanded stimulus, though the oil price took another tumble with storage running out. * Banks in the European Union are to get more capital relief so they can help struggling companies without having to make crippling provisions for loans hit by a looming deep recession, sources said on Monday. * Boeing will need to borrow more money over the next six months and does not expect to pay dividends again for years, CEO Dave Calhoun told shareholders. * Millions of pounds of beef, pork and chicken will vanish from U.S. grocery stores as livestock and poultry processing plants have been shuttered by coronavirus outbreaks among workers, the chairman of Tyson Foods said. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Tomasz Janowski and Shounak Dasgupta)