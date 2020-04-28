Kerala starts 'Ayur Raksha' clinics at govt hospitals

The Kerala government has set up Ayurveda bodies at the state, regional and district levels for a COVID-19 prevention programme and started 'Ayur Raksha' clinics at government hospitals at district and taluk levels. "Ayur Raksha' clinics provide preventive medicines and other health support. Four projects have been started to promote non-drug therapy and distribution of preventive medicines to improve people's immunity," said Dr S Gopakumar, Resident Medical Officer, Government Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister said the state government has decided to use Ayurveda to fight COVID-19. "We have decided to use Ayurveda in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. People would be classified into seven categories based on the possible spread of the virus. They would be advised ayurvedic treatment as per this classification," Vijayan said on April 8.

As many as 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala on Monday. With this, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerala stands at 481, according to the state information and public relations department. (ANI)