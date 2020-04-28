Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Korean FA Cup to kick off on May 9 - report

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:07 IST
Soccer-Korean FA Cup to kick off on May 9 - report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Korean FA Cup will kick off on May 9, a day after the top-flight K-League begins its 2020 season which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. The tournament, originally scheduled to begin on March 14, will be held without spectators in attendance during the early rounds, the agency quoted the Korean Football Association (KFA) as saying.

The first round will feature 32 semi-pro and amateur clubs from the lower divisions. The 16 winners will meet six more teams from the K3 League and 10 clubs from the K-League 2 in the second round from June 6. The quarter-finals will be held July 29 and the semi-finals are scheduled for Oct. 28.

The date of the two-legged final will be decided later, the report said, adding that fixtures could change depending on the situation with the outbreak which has infected more than 10,000 people and killed nearly 250 people in the country. South Korea was among the first countries to bring the virus under control, prompting the K-League to announce its decision to start after more than two months of delay.

The league said in a statement on Monday that 10 overseas broadcasters -- mostly in Asia and Europe -- had bought rights for the season.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Poll: Cost makes nearly 1 in 10 leery of seeking COVID care

As states gear up to reopen, a poll finds a potential obstacle to controlling coronavirus nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected. The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey ou...

Tesla vehicles can now recognise and respond to traffic lights, stop signs

With a software update, some of the Tesla vehicles can now recognise and respond to traffic lights and stop signs. The update is available in vehicles equipped with the third version of the onboard computer that powers Autopilot, which the ...

UPDATE 1-Thailand's coronavirus medics feel strain even as cases decline

For Bangkok nurse Kanjana Kamoun, the coronavirus Intensive Care Ward is not only where she works all day, it is where she thinks she is when she wakes up in the middle of the night, anxious and afraid. Even as the number of new cases is sl...

Germany hopes for rain to avoid 3rd straight summer drought

Germanys farmers, foresters, and firefighters are eagerly awaiting widespread rain forecast for later this week, as a warm, dry spring has raised fears of third summer drought in as many years. Ahead of a virtual climate meeting Tuesday for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020