Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK not ready to change social distancing measures- PM Johnson's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:37 IST
UK not ready to change social distancing measures- PM Johnson's spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Britain is not yet at the point of wanting to change its strict guidelines on social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, with the government focusing on reviewing the measures by May 7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"It is important that they remain in place for now. We need to pass five tests before we can think about moving on to the next phase in the coronavirus response. We are not there yet," the spokesman told reporters.

"What we need to be focused on is everybody following the social distancing rules and ensuring that we have got the spread of this virus fully under control."

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Tamim Iqbal aids 91 athletes

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has come forward to help 91 sportspersons who were financially hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. The left-handed batsman through his charity has reached out to support footballers, cricketers, kabaddi, ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Karlovy Vary film festival rolls up red carpet, cancels 2020 edition; South Korean boyband BTS suspend world tour over coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.TV adaptation of Normal People more than another young love storySally Rooneys novel Normal People might seem like just another young adult love story, but the makers of a televisi...

Central allocation of cooking cost under Mid-day meal enhanced to Rs. 8100 Cr.

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank along with Minister of State for HRD, Shri Sanjay Dhotre interacted with Education Ministers and Education Secretaries of all the States through video conferencing today. Education Ministers ...

Science News Roundup: New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks; Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaksScientists at New York Citys health department have begun to analyze the novel coronaviruss genetic material to allow them ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020